Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake's deaths pass 2K

AP Photo/Fernando Llano
Posted at 1:48 AM, Aug 19, 2021
Tensions have been growing over the slow pace of aid efforts in Haiti after a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and was followed by a drenching tropical depression.

At the small airport in the southwestern community of Les Cayes, a police officer fired shots to disperse a group of young men among throngs who had gathered to watch aid being unloaded.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency raised the number of deaths from the earthquake to 2,189.

Officials say the magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless.

