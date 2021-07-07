Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest loses uncle in police crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The uncle of a teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd's life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car.

Darnella Frazier said in a Facebook post that Leneal Lamont Frazier died early Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by the squad car that police said was pursuing another driver linked to several robberies.

In the Facebook post, Darnella said that the "Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss" and that they "took an innocent life trying to catch someone else."

According to USA Today, said Frazier's vehicle was struck by a police car at an intersection.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, USA Today reported.

The newspaper reported the officer driving the police car was treated at a local hospital and released.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner verified Leneal Frazier's death Wednesday, listing the cause as "multiple blunt force injuries."

Frazier was not involved in the pursuit.

His niece questioned why police were involved in a high-speed chase on a residential road.

A police spokesman says the fleeing suspect is still at large.