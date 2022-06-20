Teen killed, officer, 2 adults shot at unpermitted DC event

Police in Washington, D.C., say a 15-year-old boy was shot to death and three adults, including a police officer, were wounded after a musical event lacking a permit erupted into chaos.

The shooting took place Sunday night near 14th and U Streets NW, about 2 miles north of the White House. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III says the wounded police officer and the other adults were recovering at hospitals.

Contee said police recovered several firearms, including a gun from one of the individuals who was shot.

Contee said officials will be speaking to event organizers and considering what legal action can be taken because the event lacked a permit.

"We have a child who was killed today at an event that did not have any proper planning for the number of people who were here and with guns involved and with our police managing a crowd on-site, somebody used a gun and a child is dead, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.