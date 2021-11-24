Sylvia Weinstock, legendary cake decorator, dies at 91

Sylvia Weinstock, who was known as the "Queens of Cakes," died at her home in New York City on Monday.

Weinstock was surrounded by family at the time of her death, according to a statement on her Instagram account.

Weinstock said she started baking wedding cakes at around age 50, after surviving breast cancer.

Her cakes caught the eyes of celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Oprah and Jennifer Lopez.

"Her trademark was a cake that not only dazzled the eye, but equally pleased the most discerning palate: it had to be as delicious as it was beautiful," the post on Instagram said.

Weinstock made appearances on numerous TV shows including "Master Chef," "Gossip Girl," and the Netflix hit "Nailed It."

Weinstock was 91 years old.