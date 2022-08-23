Students call for help after spotting lost toddler

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFTX) — Six elementary students are being praised for helping reunite a lost toddler with her family.

The students were at recess when they noticed a child wandering around the backside of the school fence.

"All of a sudden, Emily points out there's a baby over the fence," recalled Carter Williams.

"We were all very worried," added Evan Wendzel. "It was kind of concerning because we don't know how the toddler got out."

Some time was spent trying to coax the small girl to stay within their sights.

"I was like, 'Come back, come back,'" said Madison Ford. "'I'm friendly; come on.'"

The kids notified their teacher, who contacted school resource officers and administrators.

"She was in a little ditch with a little bit of water," said Principal Angie Taillon. "My fear was that she was right on the road, within a foot of the road."

The child's mother eventually realized her child had wandered away, and the girl was safely reunited with her parents.

"I'm just happy that she's safe with her mother," said Evan. "She's fine; she's not hurt."

"It makes me feel amazing," said Madison. "I feel like I did something very important."

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office gave the children "Do the Right Thing" awards for their actions.

This story was originally reported by Amy Wegmann and Chase McPherson on fox4now.com.

