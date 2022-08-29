Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available on Tuesday - but just be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95.

That's about a four-percent increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year, citing inflation.

Also returning... the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato, and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Meanwhile, the chain is accused of violating U.S. labor law by withholding pay hikes and other benefits from stores that have voted to unionize.

As of late August, 200 of its store locations have voted to unionize.

This list now includes several store fonts in Texas - including Austin, San Antonio and Denton.