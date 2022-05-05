'Special relationship' between missing inmate and officer likely dates back two years

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is revealing more details about the “special relationship” between the corrections officer and inmate who have disappeared.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said the relationship between Vicky White and Casey White, who are not related, likely stems back at least two years.

Singleton said their relationship consisted of prison visits and phone calls.

The sheriff said investigators found that the two communicated over the phone while Casey White was in prison and she was working there.

Sources have told investigators the relationship extended out of the correction officer’s work hours, as well as special privileges for the inmate.

Singleton told USA Today it does not appear their relationship was physical in nature.

The inmate and officer, who are not related, disappeared last Friday, when Vicky White escorted Casey White to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

It turned out no such appointment was scheduled that day.

U.S. Marshals announced they are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads them to the two.

The pair is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.