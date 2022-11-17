Southwest pilot hangs out cockpit window to retrieve passenger's phone

Several Southwest Airlines employees at a California airport recently went above and beyond to help a passenger retrieve their cell phone.

Traveling can be stressful, so forgetting your cell phone at the terminal after you've boarded the plane could make any traveler feel horrible.

Southwest said on social media Sunday that an employee at the Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles noticed that someone had left their phone at the gate.

But by the time the employee found the cell phone, the plane had already been boarded and pushed back from the gate, the airline company said.

Well, that didn't deter Southwest employees from completing their quest to return the phone.

In a video posted on the airline's official Twitter account on Sunday, the pilot of the plane is seen leaning out the cockpit window while a grounds crew member jumped up to hand the cell phone to him.

In the video, everyone inside the terminal that was watching could be heard cheering when the pilot caught the phone.

The phone's owner wasn't identified, but the company posted the kind gesture to celebrate World Kindness Day.