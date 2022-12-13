Some Taylor Swift fans getting another chance to purchase concert tickets

Some Taylor Swift will have another opportunity to purchase tickets for "The Eras Tour."

Ticketmaster alerted fans who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but could still not purchase tickets.

The presales were marred by technical difficulties last month. Ticketmaster said it began having issues because of "the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes" going to the website when tickets went on sale. The company said its site got 3.5 billion total system requests, which is four times its previous peak.

The company says Swift's team asked that certain fans receive an additional opportunity to purchase tickets.

"Notified fans will receive their individual invite to submit their purchase request prior to Friday, December 23," Ticketmaster states. "Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city."

After the request window has closed, fans will receive an email to let them know whether their request was confirmed. If it was confirmed, their card will be charged and they will be able to claim their tickets.

"The Eras Tour" kicks off in March in Glendale, Arizona. Swift has stops across the U.S., including in Cincinnati, Kansas City and Denver. Her final show is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 9.