Snowstorm causes massive 100 car pileup on Illinois interstate

Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:50:30-05

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Blizzard-like conditions that swept through Illinois on Thursday resulted in the shutdown of Interstate 39 after a 100 car pileup.

According to the Illinois State Police, the interstate would be closed through Friday as they work to clean up the massive crash and retrieve those that had slid off the icy roadway on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that crews were untangling the nine-passenger vehicles and 19 commercial vehicles.

Officials said they had not received reports of anyone being injured.

Those who were stranded were able to be taken to warming centers, state police said, the AP reported.

The storm, which recorded 40 mph wind gusts, caused other problems throughout the state.

The AP reported that more than 500 flights were canceled at both Chicago international airports after more than 4 inches of snow dropped.

