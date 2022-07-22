Small plane crashes in ocean off Huntington Beach

A small plane crashed Friday in the ocean just off Huntington Beach during a lifeguarding competition.

“Suddenly we heard a thump,” said Corinne Baginski, whose 17-year-old daughter was on the beach between events. “The kids saw it and suddenly they turned and ran towards it.”

Video posted online showed the plane towing a banner as it descended toward the water. People carrying surfboards immediately rushed toward the aircraft moments after it hit.

The plane went into the ocean about 30 yards (27 meters) from shore with only the pilot aboard, and he was rescued. according to Coast Guard Lt. Sondra-Kay Kneen.

The crash occurred during events for the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.