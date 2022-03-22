Severe storms move into Louisiana, Mississippi after 4 hurt in Texas

DALLAS — Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage.

The storm system is poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, and forecasters say more tornadoes were expected.

Several tornadoes were reported Monday in Texas along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin.

The storm system also spawned tornadoes in an area north-northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth and in the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston.

Among the buildings damaged in North Texas was a high school in Jacksboro, located west of the Dallas area.

"I've been in this district for 30 years and this is the most catastrophic damage I've witnessed," said Brad Burnett, the superintendent of the Jacksboro Independent School District. "So we're just very blessed to have facilities that were designed to sustain a storm, the storm damage that we received."

At least four people were injured Monday in Texas.

By Tuesday morning, the system was bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to parts of Texas and Arkansas. Later Tuesday, tornadoes are predicted in Louisiana and southern Mississippi.