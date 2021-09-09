Set down, Djokovic tops Berrettini at Open, nears year Slam

Novak Djokovic has moved within two wins of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 by beating Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

Djokovic’s victory makes him 26-0 in major tournaments this season.

That includes trophies at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon, where he beat Berrettini in the final.

Djokovic next will face 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev on Friday.

If Djokovic can win that match and Sunday’s final, he will earn his 21st career major singles trophy and break the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

