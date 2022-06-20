Serena Williams skips practice ahead of return to competitive action

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Serena Williams has skipped her scheduled practice session at Eastbourne on Monday.

Williams trained at a nearby club over the weekend and was expected to have an on-site session at Devonshire Park ahead of playing doubles with Ons Jabeur.

A video posted online over the weekend showed Williams hitting serves to Francis Tiafoe, who was playing in the men's tournament at Eastbourne.

Williams and Jabeur are scheduled to play their first match on Tuesday against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

The 40-year-old Williams hasn’t competed since suffering an injury during the first round of Wimbledon last year.

Jabeur reportedly said she's known that she would be playing with Williams for weeks.

"I'm a good secret keeper," the Tunisian said.

Jabeur added, "Many players were jealous because I'm playing with her. Honestly, Serena is Serena. She is a legend and always will be."