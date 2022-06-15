Watch
Sen. Hoeven beats political newcomer in GOP primary

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
FILE - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. speaks May 4, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. An unusually large number of Republican races for legislative seats in North Dakota's primary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, may help lure voters for an election where turnout has typically been anemic. Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in for a third term in the Republican primary over Riley Kuntz, a political newcomer and oil field worker. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib File)
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 21:19:37-04

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota's Republican primary on Tuesday, coasting past an unknown and poorly funded political neophyte ahead of a November matchup when he's again likely to be a heavy favorite.

Hoeven defeated Riley Kuntz. The oil field worker had said Hoeven had been in Washington far too long. But Kutnz raised less than $5,000 for his long-shot bid.

Hoeven is seeking his third term at age 65. He raised more than $3.2 million in the run-up to the primary. Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, had the Democratic endorsement in that party's primary, where she faced Michael Steele, a Fargo art and antiques dealer.

