Secret Service member reportedly sent home following altercation in Israel

A member of the U.S. Secret Service was reportedly sent home from Israel after getting into an altercation.

The Secret Service is in Israel for President Joe Biden's visit to the country. It's his first visit to the Middle East as president.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told CBS News that the agent was briefly detained by Israeli police on Monday, but was released without charges.

The agent was sent back to the U.S. and had his access to Secret Service systems and facilities suspended pending an investigation, the spokesperson told the network.

According to CNN, the agent is part of the Counter Assault Team.

The White House has not publicly commented on the situation.