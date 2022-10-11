US, G-7 pledge continued support for Ukraine as Russia fires missiles at Kyiv

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers have pledged after a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The leaders said in a statement after Tuesday’s virtual meeting that they had reassured Zelenskyy they are “undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

They said they will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support to Kyiv, and that they are committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its “winter preparedness needs.”

The G-7 leaders condemned this week’s barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and said that “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime.”

They said: “We will hold President (Vladimir) Putin and those responsible to account.”

The G-7 is made up of the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. Germany currently chairs the group.

Zelenskyy urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to stop the flow of money from its oil and gas exports.

Speaking virtually to the leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers on Tuesday, he said this would be a symmetrical response to Russia’s attacks on the “energy sector and energy stability of our countries.”

“Such steps can bring peace closer,” Zelenskyy said. “They will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war.”

The Ukrainian president repeated his insistence that no peace talks can be held with Russian President Vladimir Putin.