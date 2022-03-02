Ukrainian brewery stops making beer, produces weapons instead

LVIV, Ukraine — A brewery in Ukraine has stopped making beer and is now making weapons instead.

Employees at Pravda (“truth” in Russian) Brewery in Lviv, near the Polish border, have started making Molotov cocktails.

Since Saturday, they’ve produced hundreds of homemade bombs.

The brewery distributes them to civilian defense centers in the area.

The war effort is part of a nationwide resistance to Russian forces.

The Ukrainian government has broadcasted the recipe for Molotov cocktails on national radio stations and has called on civilians to make Molotov cocktails to attack Russian tanks.