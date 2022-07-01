Trial for US basketball star Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court

American basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived at a Moscow-area court where she is scheduled to go on trial.

Griner was arrested in February on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.

Her trial is set to get underway on Friday.

The Phoenix Mercury center, former Baylor University star and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

The U.S. State Department considers Griner “wrongly detained.”