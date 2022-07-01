Watch Now
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Actions

Trial for US basketball star Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court

Brittney Griner
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Brittney Griner
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 08:13:06-04

American basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived at a Moscow-area court where she is scheduled to go on trial.

Griner was arrested in February on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.

Her trial is set to get underway on Friday.

The Phoenix Mercury center, former Baylor University star and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

The U.S. State Department considers Griner “wrongly detained.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019