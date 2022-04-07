Watch
After decades-long hiatus, Pink Floyd release music to raise money for Ukraine

Isabel Infantes/AP
Former Pink Floyd bass player Roger Waters speaks to crowds gathered at Parliament Square in London, protesting against the imprisonment and extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition, Saturday Feb. 22, 2020. (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP)
Posted at 6:33 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 19:33:35-04

(LONDON) — Pink Floyd are releasing their first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features group members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. It is Pink Floyd’s first original recording since “The Division Bell” in 1994.

The song features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song, from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

