Researchers find dolphins employ help of 'wingmen' to find a mate, not unlike human courtship

In this Aug. 31, photo, Clearwater Marine Aquarium trainer Cindy Farber reaches out to touch Winter the dolphin on the nose in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 29, 2022
A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looked at how dolphins find mates and how their "wingman" behavior is similar to how humans operate when courting another for romantic purposes.

Co-lead author Dr. Stephanie King said, "Our work highlights that dolphin societies, as well as those of nonhuman primates, are valuable model systems for understanding human social and cognitive evolution."

When dolphins join together in groups to allow a potential suitor to spend more time with a potential mate, the chances of a connection are increased and, therefore, the chances of mating or success in reproducing.

"Cooperation between allies is widespread in human societies and one of the hallmarks of our success," Dr. King said.

The study also found that shared childcare isn't necessarily essential to team-build in nature.

