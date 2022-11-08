Report: US needs to make faster, larger cuts to greenhouse emissions

A government report draft of the fifth Fifth National Climate Assessment that is required by Congress, said the country faces worsening weather events unless planet warming is slowed down.

The report said storms killed around 700 people and has caused nearly $150 billion in damage.

According to the report, the United States is one of the worst offenders when it comes to contributing to the climate crisis.

The assessment said that temperatures are higher in the U.S. than in other places.

Government data tracked 20 disasters related to climate, last year.

Data points to the continued rise of economic and human toll if greenhouse gases are not reduced.

The report said the U.S. has warmed 68% faster than planet as a whole, CNN reported.