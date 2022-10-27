Report: Arsenal player among victims of stabbing at supermarket in Italy

A person is dead and four others were injured in a stabbing at a supermarket in Northern Italy, according to the BBC.

One of the injured victims is reportedly Pablo Mari, 29, a soccer player on loan from Arsenal.

The BBC reports that the man started attacking people Thursday in the town of Assago, which is near Milan.

The man was reportedly taken into custody. Italian authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism, LaPresse reported.

Arsenal Manager Mike Arteta said that Mari is in a hospital, but is expected to be OK, according to the BBC.

The Athletic reports that Mari's career has included stints with Manchester City, Gimnastic, Flamengo and Mallorca.