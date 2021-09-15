Watch
Recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom to decide future of California

Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 23:11:01-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voting has wrapped up in the California recall election that could kick Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office.

The race Tuesday hinges on how voters have judged the Democratic governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and determines if the nation’s most populous state will veer in a more conservative direction.

Newsom is just the fourth governor in U.S. history to face a recall.

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder is looking to become the state's first Black governor if Newsom is ousted.

The governor needs support from a simple majority of voters to keep his job.

If he wins, he'll be up for reelection next year.

