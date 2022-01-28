Queen Mary ship to undergo 'critical repairs'

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California officials say they're getting ready to start critical repairs to the Queen Mary historic ship.

It has been a tourist attraction and hotel for decades in Long Beach harbor. It closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Film crews will be the only people allowed on the ship until work is completed. The repairs are expected to cost $5 million.

A statement from Long Beach officials on Thursday says deteriorated lifeboats must be removed from the sides of the ship because they have caused cracks.

The city took control of the ship last year and officials say the repairs are needed because of decades of maintenance that was deferred by the Queen Mary's previous operators.

Long Beach officials hope to complete the repairs by the end of the year.

