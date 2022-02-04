Queen Elizabeth to mark 70 years on the throne Sunday

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday.

This marks the British monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, which refers to a 70th anniversary among monarchies.

Only 15 other monarchs around the world have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee in the last 1,000 years.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became the queen of Britain in 1952 after her father King George VI died.

She was not originally expected to be queen.

However, her uncle and brother to King George, King Edward VIII gave up the possibility of someday being king so he could marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson.

The queen will mark Accession Day on Sunday in private, as is tradition.

The anniversary will be celebrated over the course of four days in June, with a series of national events.

Queen Elizabeth has met 13 U.S. presidents during her time on the throne.

She is not only Britain’s longest-serving monarch but the world’s oldest and longest-reigning current monarch as well.