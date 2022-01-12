Quebec to levy fine on unvaccinated residents

Health officials in a Canadian province have announced that unvaccinated residents will face a fine.

According to CNN, Premier François Legault said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Quebec plans to level a penalty in what he called a "health contribution" for those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID for non-medical reasons.

News of the new plan comes as the province reported 62 recent deaths and 8,710 new COVID-19 cases.

The date when the new tax would take effect has not been announced, but Legault added that he wanted it to cost more than $50 or $100, the Associated Press reported.

According to the media outlets, only 10% of the province's population is unvaccinated.