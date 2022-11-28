Protests taking place across China over ‘zero-COVID’ policy

Protests are happening across China over the “zero-COVID” policy. China currently has some of the most strict measures in place due to COVID-19.

Some of the measures include strict lockdowns, mass testing when cases are reported, and quarantine in government facilities when positive with the virus.

In Hong Kong, protesters are acting in solidarity with the demonstrators in mainland China.

The white sheets of paper have become a symbol of the protests. The protests began after a fire in China killed 10 people. Protesters said firefighters were blocked from entering the building due to barriers put in place to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

The unrest caused the U.S. stock market to open lower on Monday.