Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who he says had to find her own way after she and Prince Charles divorced.

Harry told Winfrey that he can't imagine what it was like her going through it by herself, adding it's been tough for him and Meghan, but at least they have each other.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago,” said the prince. “Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Harry's comments aired Sunday in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS.

As he made those remarks, CBS showed a photo of Diana holding Harry as a toddler. The princess died in a 1997 car crash when Harry was just 12 years old.

Meghan will also be part of the interview. The former actress, who recently announced she’s pregnant with their second child, has battled with the press since she married into the royal family in 2018. She and Winfrey will discuss stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and public pressure, CBS reports.

The joint interview comes a week after Harry told James Corden on “The Late Show” that he left the U.K. because the “toxic” press was “destroying” his mental health.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," Harry said." "I was like, this is toxic. So, I did what any husband and any father would do and be like I need to get my family out of here."

