Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal patronages as he fights lawsuit as private citizen

items.[0].image.alt
Neil Hall/AP
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew is photographed on Aug. 11, 2021. Prince Andrew will face a civil sex case trial after a US judge dismissed a motion by his legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out, it was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP, File)
Britain Prince Andrew
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:09:43-05

With news of Prince Andrew's sexual assault case moving forward in the U.S., Buckingham Palace issued a statement Thursday saying the prince had his military affiliations and royal patronages returned to the Queen.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending the case as a private citizen," the statement read.

This comes after a federal judge in New York denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Prince Andrew filed by Virginia Giuffre.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit she filed against him in August.

In her lawsuit, Giuffre accuses the late financier Jeffrey Epstein of trafficking her and forcing her to have sex with his friends, including the prince.

Giuffre also alleges that Andrew was aware she was underage at the time.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

In December, Epstein's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019