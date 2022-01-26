Watch
Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed

Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 11, 2021. Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17. The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations, telling the BBC in 2019 that sex with Giuffre “didn’t happen” and that he had “no recollection” of meeting her. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:38:53-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew wants a jury trial in a lawsuit brought by a sexual assault accuser if he can’t get the case dismissed altogether.

The request from his lawyers was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.

The court papers contained a line-by-line response to Giuffre's lawsuit which claims that the prince abused her several times in 2001.

Guiffre claims she was trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with people, including Andrew.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.

According to CNN, Guiffre welcomes a trial.

"Prince Andrew's answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself," Guiffre's attorney David Boies said. "We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial."

In the wake of the lawsuit, the British royal has stepped back from official duties and was stripped of his honorary military titles.

