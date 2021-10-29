President Joe Biden meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY — President Joe Biden and Pope Francis are meeting at the Vatican.

The world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty during their session on Friday.

Biden arrived at the Vatican with his wife, Jill, and said, "It's good to be back."

The session is taking place behind closed doors Friday after the Vatican abruptly canceled a live broadcast of a portion of the meeting. According to The Associated Press, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said canceling the public portion of the meeting reflected "normal procedure" amid the pandemic.

The AP reports that previously, reporters had planned to offer live coverage of Biden actually greeting Francis in the Apostolic Palace Throne Room, as well as live footage of the two men sitting down to begin their private talks in Francis' library.

The president takes pride in his Catholic faith and uses it as a moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. But his support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops.

Since Biden took office in January, U.S. bishops have weighed advising him not to take Communion if he continues to support abortion rights, though they have not yet taken such an action.

Later on Friday, Biden will meet with Italian PM Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron in separate meetings. Over the weekend, Biden will travel to Scotland to attend a U.N. Climate Summit.