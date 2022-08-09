Video captures daring $2 million jewelry heist in New York

The New York Police Department is investigating after a large amount of jewelry was taken in a daring heist in broad daylight on Friday.

On Twitter, police posted security camera footage of the crime just after 2:35 p.m. in the Bronx.

In the video, an individual holds the door open of Rocco's Jewelry for three additional men.

They then rush inside the store and use a hammer to break the glass.

🚨WANTEDimage001.pngfor a Robbery at Rocco's Jewelry located at 2521 Webster Avenue #fordham #bronx On 8/05/22 @ 2:38 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/uUdfFHRjzj — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 6, 2022

Police say the smash-and-grab theft took less than 30 seconds, according to CBS New York.

CNN reported that the suspects made off with around $2.15 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made, and police are offering a $3,500 reward.