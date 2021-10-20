Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself

KENOSHA, WISC. — Authorities in Wisconsin say three people are dead, and two others were critically injured in a shooting at a residence in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

Police believe the shooter is among the dead.

Kenosha police said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

Officers dispatched to the scene found three people dead inside the home in Kenosha, 50 miles south of Milwaukee.

The three people who were fatally shot were an 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male.

The sun has now illuminated a #Kenosha neighborhood where 5 people were shot overnight. Here’s what we’ve learned from police:



-3 people dead

-2 people in critical condition

-Police not looking for a suspect

-ThIs was not an officer involved shooting



Updates on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/nHaog77Sev — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) October 20, 2021

Police say the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old man, was also found shot dead.

Police said Wednesday that a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were critically injured but survived.

We are at 6th and 40th Place in Kenosha where police report a shooting has left 3 dead and 2 in critical condition.



They say not threat to community at this time, and they are not actively seeking any suspects. pic.twitter.com/ofjQ0cDnqR — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) October 20, 2021

A neighbor spoke to TMJ4 News, saying they heard loud shouting come from what they believe to be the house where the shooting happened. They also said it wasn't uncommon to hear shouts coming from the home.

TMJ4 first reported this story.