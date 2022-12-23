Police describe moments after finding 5-month-old baby, missing after vehicle theft

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — It was the dedication from the public who offered tips, along with police in multiple states, that led to finding missing Kason Thomass.

Officers Sgt. Shawn Anderson and Sgt. Richard El reflected on the moments that led up to his discovery, and what it meant for them.

"First thing that went through my mind was thank God we found baby Kason. He is alive and well and my first instinct was I wanted to hold him, put my arms around him and just make sure he was ok," said IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson.

Pictures of Sgt. Anderson holding Kason have gone viral and many are thankful the 5-month-old is safe.

Sgt. Anderson told WRTV, that this is a moment he will never forget.

"I could tell he felt comfort and joy he felt safe and secure in that moment. In spite of the ordeal, he had been through, so I was amazed at how well he was doing for the amount of time he was gone and holding him was one of the best feelings I have had in my career. It just really felt like holding one of my own children," said Sgt. Anderson.

Sgt. Richard El was the first on the scene.

"When I picked him up and held him it's just you are safe. You are safe now we got you. We are going to get you back to your parents. He was still in a onesie and just gave me memories of my kids being young and whatnot so I gave him a hug and held him and bounced him around a little bit and let him know he everything would ne alright and that he would soon be reunited with his family," said Sgt. El.

Kason's family said he is still in the hospital waiting to be discharged. The family is thankful to be able to spend Christmas with both boys.

"I couldn’t imagine what the parents and grandparents of baby Kason were going through over the past handful of days. The rollercoaster of emotions for us to be a part of that and bringing him home safely and reuniting him safely it really feels amazing," said Richard El.

This story was originally published by WRTV in Indianapolis.