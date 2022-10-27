Police: Bus driver leaps out window after man hijacks NYC bus

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City said a man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked a city bus with a fake gun Thursday morning.

The New York Police Department said at approximately 7:23 a.m., a 44-year-old man ran in front of a city bus with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand near 199th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.

Police said the man then boarded the Queens bus, in which the bus driver immediately opened all the doors to let a dozen passengers off.

According to police, the man told the driver he was being chased and directed him to continue driving.

Police said at around 7:36 a.m., the bus driver jumped out of the driver-side window near 232nd Street and Linden Boulevard.

According to police, the man took control of the bus before it struck a utility pole.

Responding officers were able to arrest the suspect after he exited the bus, police said.

Police said the driver and the suspect were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

An imitation pistol, which appears to be a BB gun, was recovered on the bus, police said.

Police said charges against the suspect are pending, and their investigation is still ongoing.