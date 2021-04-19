Police: 7-year-old girl shot and killed outside McDonald's in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago over the weekend.

The Chicago Police Department says 29-year-old Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

WLS reports the vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, shot from every angle. The local TV station spoke with the family of the victims and a community activist, who pleaded with the public to “put the guns down.”

"If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald's? Have you took your kids to eat? You pumped six and a half bullets in that baby. That don't make you a man. That don’t make you a gangster. Something wrong with you," Andrew Holmes, a community activist, told WLS.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made and officers have not offered a possible motive.