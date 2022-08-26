Police: 2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

HENDERSON, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say a suspect has been arrested after two people died and two others were injured in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men Thursday in Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department said they responded to an active shooter incident at Harbor House Christian Center and found four victims.

Police did not release information about if the victims were residents of the shelter.

Police said the two victims died, and the two others were hospitalized and were in stable condition, CBS News reported.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Kenneth B. Gibbs was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody at 9:55 p.m., police said.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Authorities said Gibbs' vehicle was found at a boat ramp, and he was arrested without incident, CBS News reported.