Plaintiff agrees to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit against 'SNL' actor Horatio Sanz

A sexual assault lawsuit involving "SNL" actor Horatio Sanz will be dismissed after the parties involved agreed to drop the case, according to court documents.

According to the court filing, “all claims asserted by Plaintiff Jane Doe … are hereby dismissed with prejudice, without costs and attorneys’ fees to any party or against any other party.”

As CNN reported, the sexual assault case alleged that Sanz abused a woman, referred to in court documents as "Jane Doe," who accused him of “kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly and without Plaintiff’s consent.”

The alleged incident was said, in the initial court filing, to have happened in May 2002 during and after a "Saturday Night Live" party,

Sanz, who was a cast member on the show from 1998 to 2006, has denied the allegations.