Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Pit bulls euthanized after killing young children, injuring mother

Dog Attack-Deaths
AP
This image provided by Shelby Sheriff's Office shows emergency vehicles at the scene of a dog attack on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Shelby, Tenn. Two young children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. (Shelby Sheriff's Office via AP)
Dog Attack-Deaths
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 13:16:27-04

Two young children are dead and their mother is recovering at a hospital in Tennessee following an attack by two pit bulls.

The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a home north of Memphis.

The children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Their mother was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is reportedly stable.

The sheriff's office said the pit bulls were euthanized.

An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the pit bulls to attack the family.

Dogbite.org, a nonprofit that tracks dog bites in the U.S., reports that there have been around 40 fatal dog attacks in 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), children are most at risk of dog bites. The CDC states that nearly 1 in 5 people who are bitten by a dog require medical attention.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019