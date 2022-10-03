Peloton inks deal with Hilton to put exercise bikes in all its U.S. hotels

If you're a Peloton user, you'll still be able to keep up with your exercise routine while on vacation if you stay at a Hilton.

The fitness equipment company announced a deal with the hotel chain to put at least one of its bikes in 5,400 Hilton-owned hotels nationwide.

“At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage,” said Matt Schuyler, the hotel's chief brand officer in a press release. "This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton – a brand so many of our guests know and love – accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness.”

Peloton also announced that starting Monday until Jan. 1, 2023, U.S.-based Hilton Honors members, first-time Peloton users, would receive a 90-day free trial of the Peloton app.

The financial terms of the deal were not released.

After the announcement, Bloomberg reported that Peloton got a 2.9% boost during trading.

The news outlet reported that the bikes are expected to be delivered to the Hiltons within the next few weeks.