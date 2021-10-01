Watch
Pat Robertson steps down as host of '700 Club'

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.” Robertson said in a statement that his last time hosting the network’s flagship program was Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 16:14:40-04

Televangelist Pat Robertson announced Friday that he is stepping down as host of the "700 Club," an evangelical Christian talk show.

Robertson said he has been hosting the show for 54 years.

“I thank God for everyone that’s been involved. And I want to thank all of you," Robertson said to the viewers as he closed the show.

Robertson, 91, founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, which airs the "700 Club."

His announcement came on the 60th anniversary of the first show to air on the network.

Robertson is no stranger to controversy. He made numerous controversial remarks during his time as host of the "700 Club."

In 2005, he called for the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, according to The Associated Press. He also made numerous comments that were considered anti-LGBT.

Robertson won't completely disappear from the network. According to a statement on the station's website, he will return "as news warrants."

The statement says he will focus on teaching students at Regent University, which he also founded.

