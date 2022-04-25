Parkland shooter's jury search restarts amid dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the sentencing phase of the trial for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz must start over after a dispute over a possible judge's error.

Prosecutors persuaded Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday that she should start over after she failed to question some potential jurors she dismissed.

Cruz's attorneys strongly disagreed.

The decision nullifies two weeks of work by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.

Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 12 jurors who are selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.