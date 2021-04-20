Watch
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate

Court TV via AP, Pool
Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 06:08:18-04

The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city.

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd by pinning his knee against Floyd's neck last May, ignoring bystanders and common sense.

The defense argued that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Black man died of an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use.

