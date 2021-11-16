Watch
Ottawa Senators postpone 3 games due to COVID-19

Winslow Townson/AP
Boston Bruins' Derek Forbort scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 22:01:57-05

The Ottawa Senators won't play in their three scheduled games this week due to COVID-19.

The team announced their games against Nashville, New York and New Jersey have been postponed.

"The health and safety of the local community, the venue's patrons and the organization's staff and players is Senators Sports & Entertainment's highest priority," the team said in a statement.

The NHL said the decision was made after evidence of continued spread. The team has 10 players in the NHL COVID Protocol.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed," the NHL said in a statement.

The NHL touted its vaccination rate ahead of the season. It said only four players in the entire league were not vaccinated.

This is the first stoppage in play for the NHL this season.

