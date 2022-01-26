Watch
Ortiz elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

Bill Kostroun/AP
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Ortiz knows a thing or two about clutch swings late in the game. But he might put this one away in his first at-bat. Ortiz, a 10-time All-Star who spent most of his career with the Boston Red Sox, leads a group of 13 first-time eligible players getting serious consideration from voters for the Baseball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 20:00:20-05

David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot.

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox. He was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement. He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Clemens said he hopes Tuesday's decision allows people to move forward.

"My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family," Clemens said.

"Hopefully everyone can now close this book and keep their eyes forward focusing on what is really important in life," he added.

Clemens, Bonds and Curt Schilling were all rejected in their 10th and final seasons on the BBWAA ballot.

