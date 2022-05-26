Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school during massacre

Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

That's what a witness said Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

Juan Carranza saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in.

"Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything like they are supposed to," he told the Associated Press. "More could have been done."

"They were unprepared," he added.

Officials said the incident started at a residence when the 18-year-old suspect shot his grandmother. The suspect then crashed his car and attempted to run into the elementary school. There, he was met by a school resource officer.

The officer "confronted" but did not "engage" the gunman, officials said. Then, local officers followed the gunman into the school. Lt. Chris Olivarez reported that the gunman shot two officers inside the school. The two officers had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting at will, officials said.

As of Thursday morning, Olivarez said officials are still working on a timeline of the events leading to the moment Border Patrol officers fatally shot the gunman.