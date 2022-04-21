Watch
One month after launching paid streaming service, CNN will shut down CNN+

AP
This image shows the logo for the new CNN streaming service CNN+ which debuted on March 29. CNN’s brand-new streaming service is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (CNN+ via AP)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 21, 2022
CNN's new paid streaming service, CNN+, apparently wasn't a hit.

A month after launching, CNN said it would shut the service down on April 30.

The Associated Press reported that CNN put nearly $100 million into the development of the product. The news organization also recruited notable journalists including Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt.

In an article on CNN.com, the decision to pull the streaming service was made by new management after its parent company, WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly wants to house all of the company's brands on one streaming service.

Some of the programs that were featured on CNN+ could be featured on the parent company's streaming service, CNN.com reported.

