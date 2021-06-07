Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38

Police and rescue officials say two express trains collided in southern Pakistan and at least 38 passengers were killed.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward.

Police said 15 to 20 passengers were trapped in the wreckage and authorities were trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue them.

Ambulances were seen transporting the dead and injured passengers to hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision.

The collision occurred in Ghotki district in Sindh province.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.