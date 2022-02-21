Watch
NYC subway safety plan gets going after 6 people stabbed over weekend

Bebeto Matthews/AP
Police patrol the A line subway train bound to Innwood, after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. Authorities say an unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbing attacks in the New York City subways that have left two people dead. New York police say the assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:45:56-05

NEW YORK CITY — A new action that rolled out Monday in New York in hopes to combat violence and homelessness in subways comes as at least six people were stabbed over the holiday weekend.

According to CNN, six people were stabbed in New York City train stations since the plan was announced Friday, which was unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

The new plan hopes to see more police and mental health teams into the subways, the Associated Press reported.

ABC News reported that the plan notes that many people who use the subways for shelter need help, not handcuffs.

According to the AP, a 74-year-old man was slashed in the face after he argued with two female teenagers for allegedly smoking on the train.

Those suspects were arrested, the news outlet reported.

A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday, accused of going after another man with a hatchet around 12:30 a.m. in a Brooklyn subway station.

CNN reported that a 46-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh after he was approached by three males who demanded money.

On Friday, a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man inside a Queens subway station.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old female victim was punched in the back inside a subway station in Brooklyn. She was then stabbed three times in the abdomen by the suspect after getting into an argument.

The sixth victim was stabbed in the leg Saturday night after two men attempted to remove property from the male victim.

